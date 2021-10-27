Saudi Arabian authorities foil major drug smuggling bid

Riyadh: The General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) in Saudi Arabia has foiled a major drug smuggling bid and seized more than 5 million amphetamine tablets at the Jeddah Islamic Port. The drugs were hidden inside crates of grapes. The attempt was foiled in coordination with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.

The authorities also arrested two Jordanians and a Syrian in Riyadh and Jeddah in connection with the case

Saudi border patrols in Jazan, Najran, and Asir recently foiled attempts to smuggle more than one ton of cannabis and 66 tons of qat into the country from Yemen. Earlier in May, Saudi authorities foiled a plot to smuggle almost 1,000 kilograms of hashish into the country through its southern borders. Twenty-four people — 18 Ethiopians, 4 Yemenis, and 2 Saudis — were arrested