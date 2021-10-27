Schools to reopen for classes 1 to 8 from November 8

Puducherry: Puducherry government decided to reopen all government and private schools for Classes 1 to 8 from November 8. Schools had been reopened for 9 to 12 from September 1.

As per the guidelines issued by the government, schools in the urban areas would function from 9 am to 1 pm, those in rural areas would function from 9.30 am to 1 pm. Schools would work for six days – Monday to Saturday. Students of class 1, 3, 5 and 7 would have classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays while the students of grade 2, 4, 6 and 8 would have classes on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Parents’ consent is mandatory for students to attend the physical classes. Attendance will not be compulsory and students who do not come to schools will have online classes. Free transport services for students will be provided.