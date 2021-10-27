State government bans sale and use of fire crackers on Diwali

Kolkata: The West Bengal government imposed a ban on sale and bursting of fire crackers during Diwali. The state government took this decision considering the health conditions of Covid-19 patients and air pollution across the state.

‘There shall be a complete ban on the sale and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers, except green crackers in the state of West Bengal till further orders in this regard’, said the government order.

Meanwhile, the government has allowed to burst green crackers and allotted a two-hour time for this. On Diwali, green crackers can be burst from 8 pm to 10 pm and on Chatt Puja from 6 am to 8 am. On Christmas and New Year the green crackers can be burst from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am.

Earlier several states in the country including Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and Maharashtra had imposed a ban on sale and use of firecrackers.