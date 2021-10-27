Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower due to the losses in banking and financial services shares. The profit booking by the investors has weighed upon the equity indices,

BSE Sensex dipped 207 points to close at 61,143. NSE Nifty ended at 18,211, lower by 57 points. 8 of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 1,780 shares ended higher and 1,466 ended lower.

The top gainers in the market were Asian Paints, UPL, Divi’s Labs, SBI Life, Cipla, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma and State Bank of India. The top losers in the market were Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Tata Motors, Hindalco, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, JSW Steel, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and Kotak Mahindra Bank