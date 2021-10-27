Teenage boy drags woman to farm, assaults her for resisting rape

The police detained a 15-year-old boy after he stalked and dragged a 23-year-old woman to a farm where he allegedly tried to rape her. In response to her resistance, he attacked her with a stone and tied her hands to her overcoat. After being freed from his grip, the woman ran to a nearby house.

When the woman in the house raised an alarm, Ummer Farook, Kottukkara ward councilor of Kondotty municipality, arrived at the scene. The accused is a 10th class student and a state-level judo champion. He was identified from the woman’s description and the CCTV footage. He confessed to the crime on Tuesday. He will appear before a juvenile court panel.

The incident occurred late on Monday night when the woman was walking from her house towards the Kottukkara junction to reach the computer center in Kondotty where she studies. The boy followed her, grabbed her from behind and dragged her to the farm. When she resisted, he hit her with a stone in the face.

‘The girl’s face was swollen. The attacker had ripped her dress. We gave the injured woman first aid and shifted her to Kondotty Taluk Hospital and later to Manjeri Medical College Hospital’, Farook told the national daily. Kottukkara ward councilor explained that the woman regularly took a bus from the junction to reach the computer center as part of her usual routine. Her house is 1 km away from the junction. To reach the junction, she also takes a shortcut through a paddy field.

She told the police she could recognize her attacker if she saw him again. Additionally, she said she had seen the boy a few times in the area before. Sujith Das, the district police chief in Malapuram, says the boy had skin marks on his hand, neck and lips where the woman’s nails penetrated his skin as she resisted the rape attempt.

He explained that he sustained the marks when he fell down after trying to escape from a chasing dog. However, upon questioning in detail, he confessed that he had committed the crime. According to Kodotty Inspector Pramod MC, the police will submit a report in which the boy will be found guilty of attempting to rape and murder the woman.