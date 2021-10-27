UAE based airline announces new service from December

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi based low-budget air carrier, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announced a new flight service. The national air carrier of Abu Dhabi will operate passengers flight to Moscow in Russia from December on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The frequency of the service will be increased 7 flights a week from February next year.

The airline also announced discounted fares starting at 219 UAE dirhams. Tickets are on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app.

Earlier this month the airline announced that it would start services to seven new destinations. The new routes include Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Odesa (Ukraine), Muscat (Oman), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Sohag (Egypt), Baku (Azerbaijan) and Kutaisi (Georgia).