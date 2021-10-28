5 prisoners test positive for HIV

Guwahati: Five prisoners at Silchar Central Jail in Assam tested positive for HIV. Two convicts and three under-trial prisoners have tested positive. The jail authorities have started a mandatory testing for HIV for all prisoners in the jail.

Earlier this month, 88 under-trial prisoners tested HIV positive in Nagaon district of Assam. The state government then had ordered to conduct mass HIV testing in jails.

The HIV positive affected prisoners are undergoing treatment at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH). They were also being kept separated from the other inmates.