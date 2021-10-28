7.5-ft-long snake sheds its skin; IFS officer shares pic from his home

New Delhi: Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service officer, shared a picture of a snake skin lying on the ground. The snake skin is about 7.5 feet long and quite intimidating. The forest officer says that reptiles also follow social distancing provided they aren’t disturbed. Mr. Kaswan said the snake lives in his house.

‘Somebody changed the clothes. This 7.5-feet lives in our house. We don’t disturb him. In return he follows the social distance norms,’ the officer wrote in the caption.

— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 28, 2021

According to the forest service officer, we ought to be alert to snakes, but not overly frightened of them. Nature is a place for coexistence, and snakes should be able to coexist peacefully. When people see an abandoned snake’s skin, they are often frightened and attempt to kill the reptile. At that point, it is best to leave it alone or call the forest department officials, who are better equipped to handle the problem.

A snake sheds its skin for two reasons. First, it can no longer fit into it. This is similar to a situation where humans buy bigger clothes when they grow bigger than their clothes. The second reason is that snakes remove their skin in order to rid themselves of harmful parasites. Before shedding its skin, a snake becomes bluish and its eyes become opaque, hindering vision. Soon, the snake becomes restless and rubs its head on something abrasive in order to open the outer layer and regain its vision. Afterward, it attempts to widen the tear by crawling through confined spaces, leaving the skin exposed.