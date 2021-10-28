African Union plans to purchase 110 million doses of Moderna vaccines.

According to Reuters, the African Union (AU) plans to buy up to 110 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna Inc, in a deal arranged by the White House, which will withhold delivery of certain doses destined for the United States, to assist the deal.

The vaccine doses for the African Union will be supplied over the next few months, with 15 million arriving before the end of 2021, 35 million in the first quarter of next year, and up to 60 million in the second quarter.

The agreement with Moderna is the African Union’s second purchase of COVID-19 vaccinations from a pharmaceutical company. In March, it agreed to purchase up to 400 million doses from the Johnson & Johnson company.