Amidst Chinese threat, Taiwan Minister seeks international support

As Taiwan faces pressure from China, the self-ruled island which shares maritime borders with the People’s Republic of China, needs to reinforce its defences and with only a few diplomatic allies across the world, sought additional partners on the international stage, Joseph Wu, the Foreign Minister of Taiwan said on Wednesday.

Tensions between Taiwan and China, which claims sovereignty over the fiercely democratic island, have risen in recent weeks as Beijing increased its military and political pressure.

Chinese aeroplanes have conducted many missions in Taiwan’s air defence identification zone or ADIZ, which covers a larger area than Taiwan’s territorial air space and which Taiwan monitors and patrols to allow it more time to respond to any threats. China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.