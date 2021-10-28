Bajaj Auto launched Pulsar F250, Pulsar N250 in India: Know features and price

Mumbai: India’s largest two-wheeler maker, Bajaj Auto has launched two new versions of its Pulsar- Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250 in India. The company offers two colour options for the bikes- Red and Grey.

The new Bajaj Pulsar is powered by a new 250cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine. The engine is paired with a 5 speed gearbox and can produce a maximum power of 24 hp and peak torque of 21.5 Nm. The other features include single-disc brakes on both ends, single-channel ABS, LED headlamps and taillamps and a fully digital console with smartphone connectivity.

The Bajaj Pulsar N250 is priced at Rs 1.38 lakh and Bajaj Pulsar F250 is priced at Rs 1.40 lakh.