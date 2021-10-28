BREAKING! Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan granted bail by Bombay High Court

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday. Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, his co-accused, were also granted bail by a single bench of Justice N W Sambre. ‘All three pleas are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening,’ Justice Sambre said.

The judge subsequently denied Aryan Khan’s attorneys’ request for cash bail, stating that surety must be provided. Justice N.W. Sambre began hearing the bail application on Tuesday.

Aryan Khan’s lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, co-accused Arbaaz Merchant’s lawyer Amit Desai, and Munmun Dhamecha’s lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh finished their arguments on Wednesday. After a two-hour hearing, Justice Sambre said that he would hear Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who represents the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on Thursday.

Following a search by the NCB on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai and the alleged recovery of narcotics, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz, and Dhamecha were detained along with others on October 3. They went to the High Court last week after their bail applications were denied by a special court for NDPS Act cases.