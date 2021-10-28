China imposes lockdown in another city

Beijing: Chinese government has imposed strict lockdown in another province in the country as the number of Covid-19 cases are increasing sharply. The lockdown was imposed in Heilongjiang province on China-Russia border. The lockdown was imposed after one person was confirmed with the infection and three asymptomatic cases were also reported.

Earlier China imposed lockdown in Lanzhou in the northwest and Ejin Banner city in the Mongolia border. The authorities suspended all operations in productions units in these regions. Only supermarkets and pharmacies are allowed to function for a limited time.

The authorities also banned gatherings and closed residential colonies and villages. Vehicles have also not been allowed to leave the city and movement has been restricted. Mass testing campaign was launched in these areas. Thousands of people are still under lockdown in several areas including in capital Beijing.

On Thursday, the country reported 23 virus cases as Lanzhou which is considered a transportation hub reported one case and Ejin recorded seven coronavirus cases.