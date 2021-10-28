Commodity Market: Gold prices decline

Mumbai: The price of precious metals-gold and silver- has declined in the commodity market. The gold price witnessed a decline of Rs 140 and reached at Rs 48,270 per 10 grams. Silver is being sold at Rs 64,800 per kg, lower by Rs 1,200 from yesterday’s price.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) prices in gold futures surged by of 0.02%, to Rs 47, 971 per 10 grams. The silver futures fell to Rs 64,921.00, lower by 0.37%.

In the international market, the price of spot gold increased by 0.18% to $ 1816.7 per ounce. Silver price plunged 0.06% to $ 25.2 per ounce. Platinum price rose 0.05% to $ 1078.0 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the data released by the World Gold Council revealed that demand for gold jewellery in the UAE increased 116% from 3.8 tonnes last year to 8.2 tonnes in 2021. Jewellery demand in India in increased approximately 60%.