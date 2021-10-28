‘Congress is only limited to Twitter’: TMC criticizes Congress

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched severe criticism against Congress for not taking any serious steps in forming an alliance against BJP. In an article written on in its mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’, the ruling party in West Bengal accused that Congress is only limited to Twitter.

Congress is only limited to Twitter. They have not taken a significant step when it comes to an alliance. Congress sunk in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Congress is entangled in its own internal challenges and cannot go out on the streets to initiate a movement. We have shown how to defeat the BJP. Do we just wait for them (Congress)? You cannot trust the Congress’, read the article.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reached Go for a three -day visit. She is visiting the state to campaign for her party as the state will have assembly elections next year. .Banerjee will leave Goa on October 30 morning.