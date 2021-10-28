Country to reopen to vaccinated tourists from next week

Tel Aviv: Israel government announced that from November 1, fully vaccinated tourists will be allowed enter the country. Tourists from any country would be able to enter if they can show a vaccine certificate that is less than six months old. They must take a PCR test within 72 hours of their departure and must take a second test when they land at Israel. Vaccinated travelers must remain in quarantine either for 24 hours or until they receive a negative test result.

The government took this decision as majority of citizens were vaccinated with the booster dose. Israel was the first country to launch a mass booster campaign in the world. Till now more than 3.9 million people were vaccinated with a third dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

New Covid-19 cases are decreasing in Israel. Till now, 1,324,451 Covid-19 cases and 8,062 deaths were reported in the country.