‘Extremely vulnerable’: Kerala Govt urges SC to decommission Mullaperiyar dam

New Delhi: The Kerala government informed the Supreme Court that the Mullaperiyar dam is in extremely vulnerable condition, due to its age and large catchment area. The state demanded that the dam should be decommissioned and a new dam should be constructed. The 126-year-old dam located in Kerala’s Idukki district is managed by the Tamil Nadu government. The water level in the dam rose after heavy rain in Kerala in October, which created panic among public.

Standing counsel G Prakash handed over a written argument of the state to the top court. The state demanded that the dam should be decommissioned considering the safety of 30 lakh people in five districts. The new dam should be built in order to ensure water supply for Tamil Nadu and safety of the people in Kerala, it is stated in the note.

‘The apprehensions of the government of Kerala regarding the life and safety of more than 30 lakh people of five districts residing downstream of the dam has to be given due importance and consideration. Logical next step is construction of a new dam to ensure water to Tamil Nadu and security to people living downstream and to decommission the existing dam’, the argument read. It further stated that the collapse of the dam could have catastrophic consequences beyond human comprehension.

Kerala further said the rule curve sanctioned by the Central Water Commission is not acceptable, as it was prepared by Tamil Nadu. According to this rule curve, the water level in the dam can be upto 138 feet on October 31 and 142 feet on November 30. Kerala pointed out that this rule curve stating that this water level cannot be maintained, considering the unexpected changes in the climate. ‘The coming monsoon that is to set off during this week too would likely affect the inflow into Mullaperiyar Dam, hence the State of Kerala reiterates its stand to increase the outflow to the maximum possible extent’, it said.