Fuel prices hit a record high

New Delhi: The price of petroleum fuels hit a record high in the country as it was hiked once again on Thursday. Price of petrol was increased by 35 paise per litre and diesel by 37 paise per litre.

Diesel prices have now increased for 25 of the last 33 days and petrol prices have also surged on 22 of the previous 29 days. In the last one month, the price of petrol was surged by Rs 6.75 per litre and diesel by Rs 8.49 per litre.

Now in India, petrol is costlier than Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) used in flights. Petrol costs 36.63% more than ATF. ATF is priced Rs 79,020.16 per kilo litre or Rs 79 per litre.

The public sector oil marketing companies in the country revise the fuel prices daily. The new prices are implemented at 6 am every day.

The price of fuel vary across the states depending on the local taxes and transportation charges. At present, highest fuels prices is reported in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan. Petrol has crossed Rs 120 mark and diesel is at Rs 111 in Sri Ganganagar.

Here is the updated price list of fuels in major Indian cities:

1. Mumbai

Petrol – Rs 114.14 per litre

Diesel – Rs 105.12 per litre

2. Delhi

Petrol – Rs 108.29 per litre

Diesel – Rs 97.02 per litre

3. Chennai

Petrol – Rs 105.13 per litre

Diesel – Rs 101.25 per litre

4. Kolkata

Petrol – Rs 108.78 per litre

Diesel – Rs 100.14 per litre

5. Hyderabad

Petrol – Rs 112.64 per litre

Diesel – Rs 105.84 per litre

6. Bangaluru

Petrol – Rs 112.06 per litre

Diesel – Rs 102.98 per litre

7. Lucknow

Petrol – Rs 105.22 per litre

Diesel – Rs 97.98 per litre

8. Gandhinagar

Petrol – Rs 105.14 per litre

Diesel – Rs 104.78 per litre

9. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol – Rs 110.54 per litre

Diesel – Rs 104.25 per litre