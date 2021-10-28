Improve your productivity with this 2-minute mental health workout

Back-to-back meetings and conferences have become regular practice for today’s busy professionals. The frantic schedules may be intellectually and physically draining. Significant job stress may have a negative influence on performance, productivity and emotional well-being. If you have a similar way of life, it is critical that you take a break to concentrate and relax.

Sarla Totla, a therapist and counsellor, suggests a simple two-minute mental workout to assist manage daily stress and burnout. The easy breathing technique can aid productivity and attention in busy workers. Follow these simple steps:

Take a deep breath

Inhale deeply, hold for a moment, then exhale slowly.

Repeat 10 times

Earlier, she had also discussed how to assist someone suffering from Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD).

SAD is a mental health disease that causes uneasiness while interacting with others. People with SAD find it difficult to talk in public, engage with strangers, make eye contact, attend social gatherings, and so on. Here are a few Totla-recommended tips:

1. Ask them what they need and be patient with them. Give them some space to feel and think.

2. Instead of focusing on how it makes you feel, concentrate on their feelings and triggers. Avoid blaming or criticising.

3. Encourage them to get therapy from a mental health professional and assist them in their rehabilitation.

4. If they become anxious, divert them with soothing activities such as going for a walk or playing a game.

5. Praise them for taking tiny steps forward in their recovery. Make your feelings known about how proud you are of them.

