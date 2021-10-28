Isha Ambani joins Smithsonian’s National Museum board

The National Museum of Asian Art, part of the Smithsonian Institution, has appointed Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani, to its Board of Trustees. It is the largest museum education and research complex in the world. Isha will serve on the board for a term of 4 years as one of the youngest members. Carolyn Brehm and Peter Kimmelman are the other two new members announced by the board.

The National Museum of Asian Art of the Smithsonian Institution is located on the National Mall in Washington, DC. The Chief Justice of the United States, the Vice President of the United States, three members of the United States Senate, three members of the United States House of Representatives, and nine individuals make up the 17-member Board of Regents. They are in charge of the Smithsonian’s administration.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor’s stunning transformation as a woman for an advertisement shoot

The Museum houses collections of Asian art over 45,000 pieces spanning from the Neolithic period to the present day. There are renowned and iconic objects from the ancient Near East, China, Japan, Korea, South and Southeast Asia, as well as from the Islamic world.