‘Just like that 3 became 5’: Dinesh Karthik, Deepika Pallikal share happy news

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik and his wife, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medal-winning squash player, Dipika Pallikal Karthik, announced happy news of the birth of their twins, through social media.

‘And just like that 3 became 5. Dipika and I have been blessed with two beautiful baby boys- Kabir Pallikal Karthik Zian Pallikal Karthik and we could not be happier’, Dinesh Karthik penned the caption on his Instagram post, where he shared the pic of him and his wife, along with their new-borns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dinesh Karthik (@dk00019)

Deepika Pallikal Karthik, multiple Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medal-winning athlete, and Indian professional squash player, shared similar caption and shared photos of the parents and kids.

And just like that 3 became 5?@DineshKarthik and I are very humbled to have been blessed with two beautiful baby boys, Kabir Pallikal Karthik & Zian Pallikal Karthik, and we could not be happier? pic.twitter.com/siyyt3MlUU — Dipika Pallikal (@DipikaPallikal) October 28, 2021

Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal got married in 2015. The post was taken over by netizens, within minutes of being posted. The couple were congratulated, and the new members to the family were welcomed by their fans.