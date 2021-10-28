Mini bus accident in Thathri-Doda in J&K: 11 dead, 14 injured

Srinagar: Eleven people were killed and at least 14 others were injured after a minibus rolled down into a gorge near Sui Gowari on the Thathri-Doda road in Jammu and Kashmir. Among the 14 injured, seven are in critical condition.

The mini bus was carrying passengers to Thathri from Doda when the accident took place at Sui Gowrie area. The locals immediately came to action and brought the victims out of the vehicle, which toppled in the fields on the bank of river Chenab. Rescue workers and Indian Army jawans were at the spot assisting the rescue operations. The cause of the accident is yet to be known.

The injured are being airlifted to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment while others are being taken to the GMC in Doda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through his twitter handle expressed grievances and announced ex-gratia to the victims. ‘Saddened by the road accident near Thatri, Doda in Jammu and Kashmir. In this hour of grief, I convey my condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the people who have been injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in Jammu and Kashmir. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000’, he tweeted.