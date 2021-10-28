Missed my parents while receiving the award: Manoj Bajpayee at the National Awards function

Manoj Bajpayee bagged the Best Actor award at the 67th National Film Awards for his work in Bhonsle. The actor, who won his third National Award, revealed how much he missed his parents while on stage, receiving the award. In an interview with Mid Day, the Family Man star stated that he was ‘feeling alone’ as the members of his family were not there.

Manoj Bajpayee, who lost his father Radhakant Bajpayee earlier this month, after a protracted illness, said his father ‘loved watching movies.’ He stated that his father would keep track of his awards and be proud of him anytime he received one. For the celebrity, the event was ‘more than a mixed bag of emotions.’

According to the actor, his wife Shabana and daughter Ava Nayla were also expected to attend the event. He couldn’t take them with him since he was rushing from Kerala to reach in time.

The film, Bhonsle tells the story of a retired Mumbai cop who builds a relationship with a North Indian girl and her sibling, who, like other migrants, are persecuted by local politicians. Santosh Juvekar, Ipshita Chakraborty Singh, and Abhishek Banerjee also feature in the film, which was written and directed by Devashish Makhija and co-produced by Piiyush Singh.

Following his triumph, the actor shared images from the event in which he posed alongside Dhanush, who was also honoured for his performance in Asuran. He was also spotted speaking with superstar Rajinikanth, who was honoured with the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke Award. ‘Some moments with the greats during the national film awards ceremony,’ he captioned the photos.

On the work front, the actor will appear in filmmaker Raam Reddy’s forthcoming film, as well as Anu Behl’s thriller, Despatch. Despatch is an investigative thriller set in the realm of criminal journalism. A direct-to-OTT release is planned. In the meantime, Bajpayee is also shooting for Abhishek Choubey’s Netflix film.