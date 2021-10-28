New Zealand to ease Covid-19 restrictions

Wellington: New Zealand would ease coronavirus border restrictions. The restrictions will be lifted in a phased manner. The country has reduced the mandatory quarantine period for fully vaccinated foreigners from 14 days to 7 days. The new rules will come into effect from November 14.

New Zealand will also introduce home isolation for fully vaccinated foreigners from early next year. Also, one-way quarantine free travel will open to smaller Pacific nations like Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu from November 8.

New Zealand had closed its borders in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The tough restrictions imposed by the government had left many expatriate citizens and residents stranded for months.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said last week that the country will end its strict lockdown measures when 90% of its eligible population is fully vaccinated. At present, around 72% of eligible population have been fully vaccinated and nearly 87% have their first dose.