Rajinikanth admitted to Chennai Kauvery hospital

Chennai: South Indian Superstar Rajinikanth has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, just a couple of days after receiving the highest cine-honour in India. The actor, who has recently received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, was reportedly admitted for his routine check-ups.

He reached the hospital at 4.30 pm on Thursday, and will remain in the hospital for a day to undergo the required tests. Earlier, there were speculations arising that the 70-year-old actor had suffered a minor stroke, and had to be admitted in hospital.

Earlier today, Rajinikanth had shared a voice note on the app newly launched by his daughter Soundarya, in which he spoke about watching his upcoming Deepavali release, Annaatthe with his grandson, Ved Krishna, and family. The movie directed by Siruthai Siva, is slated to be released on November, in theatres. On October 27, Annaatthe was screened at a private studio in Chennai, where he watched the film with his family.