Samantha Akkineni shares message for parents ‘preparing daughters for marriage’

Samantha Akkineni has advised parents to invest in their daughters’ education rather than saving for her wedding day in a new Instagram post. The post was initially shared by Rani Rampal, the captain of the Indian hockey team.

The message talked about educating girls, empowering them financially and instilling self-love in them. ‘Make your daughter so capable that you don’t have to worry who will marry her. Instead of saving money for her wedding day, spend it on her education, and most importantly, instead of preparing her for marriage, prepare her for herself. Teach her self-love, confidence, and that she can throat punch someone if she needs to,’ the message read, which Samantha shared on Instagram story.

Samantha’s marriage to actor-husband Naga Chaitanya ended recently. The actress, on the other hand, has departed for a fresh vacation overseas. She just returned from the Char Dham yatra. Shilpa Reddy, a close friend, accompanied her on the spiritual journey.

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Raj and DK’s blockbuster spy series The Family Man. She portrayed the antagonist in the programme, which starred Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.