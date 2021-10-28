‘They’ll arrest me’: Wankhede moves Bombay HC, demands probe by any Central agency

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal chief Sameer Wankhede on Thursday approached the Bombay high court, seeking protection from any coercive action, and requesting probe by any Central Agency or CBI, into any corruption allegations levelled against him.

In the petition filed before the court, Wankhede’s senior counsel Atul Nanda said that under law, the State cannot probe him and the section specifically requires protection of a Central Govt officer. ‘I am personally attacked by the state. My apprehension is they will arrest me. I want interim protection in the form of no coercive action,’ Wankhede told the court. He also requested for transferring the investigation undertaken by the Maharashtra state government to any central agency or to the CBI.

The lawyer of Maharashtra government said that they will give prior notice of 72 hours, if an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act is registered. He said that the petition is ‘premature’, adding that only a preliminary enquiry has been initiated, and no FIR has been registered yet.

Wankhede, an investigating officer of the drugs-on-cruise case in which Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been arrested, is currently facing serious allegations of extortion and forgery, and a a vigilance investigation is going on against him. Maharashtra government is investigating the allegations brought by NCB witness Prabhakar Sail, who was interrogated by the Mumbai Police, and statement has been recorded.