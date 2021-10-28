UAE based air carriers to increase flights to Australia

Dubai: UAE based air carriers will increase the flights to Australia. Dubai based Emirates Airlines announced that from November 2 it will operate daily flights connecting Dubai and Sydney. It will operate a four-weekly service connecting Dubai and Melbourne.
From December 1, Emirates will operate the world’s largest aircraft A380 in the Dubai-Sydney route daily. At present, Emirates is operating flights to Brisbane and Perth with limited capacity.
Earlier, Etihad Airways had also announced that more seats have been made available by the Australian authorities for flights between Abu Dhabi and Australia.
