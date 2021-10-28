US model poses in front of father’s coffin at funeral, people call it ‘disgusting’

An Instagram influencer from Miami has received a lot of backlashes online after posting a series of images in front of her veteran father’s open casket. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Jayne Rivera wrote: ‘Butterfly fly away. Rip Papi you were my best friend. A life well lived.’

Rivera posted up to eight photos on social media, all of which have since been removed. Jayne posed in front of the casket in the images and a number of them showed her smiling and grinning. In a fitted black suit dress with one long sleeve and stockings, the 20-year-old model looked smouldering.

For obvious reasons, her fans were outraged by the social media post, which they called as vile and disrespectful. Some of them chastised her for turning a memorial service into a photoshoot. Take a look at the reactions:

“Hi, my name is Jayne Rivera and I like taking photo shoots during my dad’s funeral. Yup, that’s him in the casket.”

She’s posted EIGHT photos on Instagram in various poses.

?????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/IN80MOvm4V — Myron My (@myronmy9) October 26, 2021

this Instagram model’s father passed away,,,, and she did a photo shoot with the open casket…. pic.twitter.com/u1EVNxaajz — Mac McCann (@MacMcCannTX) October 26, 2021

Despite the fact that several of her followers advised her to delete the photo and apologise for the irresponsible post, the Florida influencer went one step farther. She subsequently deactivated her whole account as she works to repair the damage caused by the public relations disaster.

Jayne had amassed an incredible 84,000 Instagram followers and more than 300,000 TikTok followers by posting about fashion, travel, and posing in swimsuits.