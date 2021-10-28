‘Welcome Home Prince Aryan’: SRK fans celebrates HC verdict outside ‘Mannat’

Mumbai: As Aryan Khan was granted bail after spending three weeks in jail on Mumbai Cruise drugs case, Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s fans gathered outside his residence ‘Mannat’, to celebrate the verdict.

Two men are seen holding up a banner with ‘Welcome Home Prince Aryan’ written on it, along with a photo of Shah Rukh Khan with his son, as the others burst crackers. ‘Three cheers for Aryan Khan’ the crowd was heard cheering for Aryan.

Aryan Khan, 23, was taken into custody on October 3, hours after drug raids on a cruise ship party by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). He has been in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail since October 8, and was denied bail twice. His co-accused- Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, were also granted bail by a single bench of Justice N W Sambre.

