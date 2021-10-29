G20 must do more on climate change: Guterres says

On Friday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the world was speeding toward climate catastrophe, and that leaders of the Group of 20 wealthy nations must do more to assist poorer nations.

Guterres told reporters on the eve of a G20 summit that there are ‘dangerous levels of mistrust’ between states, and that he hoped the upcoming two-day gathering will help overcome that.

Guterres encouraged the G20 to provide underprivileged countries additional money, especially through debt relief, and to expand their access to COVID-19 vaccines. He went on to say that the pandemic’s economic recovery was exacerbating disparities. He claimed that it was immoral for G20 to ignore climate change.

He also urged developed economies to follow through on a long-standing pledge to pay $100 billion per year to assist developing countries in addressing the mounting threat presented by climate change.

Many of the leaders in Rome, including US President Joe Biden, will fly to Scotland shortly afterward for the United Nations’ climate summit, known as COP26, which is considered as crucial in addressing the problem of increasing temperatures.

Some G20 countries’ updated climate pledges, according to Guterres, do not inspire trust.

‘We are still careening towards climate catastrophe, even if recent pledges were unambiguous and credible, and there are genuine uncertainties about some of them,’ he warned.