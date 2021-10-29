Banks to remain closed for 5 days next week

New Delhi: banks in the country will be remain closed for five days in the first week of November. There are 17 bank holidays in the month of November. Bank holidays are decided by the schedule released by the apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Not all banks in the country will be closed on these days as some are regional holidays. As per RBI, banks will be granted holidays in three categories. These are the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Holiday, the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and the Closing of Bank Accounts.
Check out the full list of bank holidays from November 1, 2021:
November 1: Kannada Rajyostsava/Kut – Bengaluru, Imphal
November 3: Naraka Chaturdashi – Bengaluru
November 4: Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Kali Puja -Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram
November 5: Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja – Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Nagpur
November 6: Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba – Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Shimla
November 7: Sunday
November 13: Second Saturday of the month
November 14: Sunday
