Biden slams Sudan’s regime, while anti-coup protests see a rise in deaths.

On Thursday, the US and the UN increased their pressure on Sudan’s new military junta, after clashes between soldiers and anti-coup protestors resulted in at least 11 deaths.

Following the United Nations Security Council’s appeal for the reinstatement of Sudan’s civilian-led government, which was deposed on Monday, US President Joe Biden stated that United States, like other nations, stood with the protesters.

Witnesses say that live and rubber bullets were fired on protestors in Bahri, across the river from the capital Khartoum, as nighttime protests intensified, with hundreds coming to the streets to oppose the takeover led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

According to a medical committee that monitors the violence, one ‘martyr’ was killed in the confrontations, while two others were injured and are in serious condition. A 22-year-old guy died of gunshot wounds earlier, according to the source. This brings the total number of deaths in four days to at least 11.

According to a video published by Al-Jazeera TV, Burhan claimed in an address to parties that helped remove tyrant Omar al-Bashir in 2019 that negotiations were underway to appoint a prime minister. The army is in talks with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok of the now-defunct Transitional Council to form a new government, he claimed.