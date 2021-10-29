DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKeralaLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Budget airline announces flights to UAE from Kerala at 499 dirhams

Oct 29, 2021, 12:54 pm IST

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi based low-budget air carrier, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced that it will operate direct passenger flights to Abu Dhabi from Kochi, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. The service will start from the first week of November.

The air carrier announced that tickets will be priced at 499 UAE dirhams. Ticket bookings can be made through airarabia.com.

The first flight from Abu Dhabi to Kochi departs on November 3 at 10.55 pm. Abu Dhabi to Kozhikode flies out on November 5 at 11.30 pm, and the first service to Thiruvananthapuram starts on November 16 at 1.15pm

 

