Class 2 boy dangled by foot: visual goes viral, UP Head Master arrested

New Delhi: The Head Master of a school in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh has been arrested after a shocking photo of him holding a young boy by his leg, and dangling him from the top floor of the school building went viral on social media. The incident took place during the lunch break, in the Sadbhavna Shikshan Sansthan Junior High School in Ahraura, on Thursday, as The HM Manoj Vishwakarma punished a class 2 boy named Sonu Yadav, for biting another student.

This teacher also seems to have been inspired by #Godse: In a school in #Mirzapur-Ahraura, #uttarpradesh student studying in class 2nd did mischief, then the teacher grabbed his feet and hanged him from the building. pic.twitter.com/9whomOUHaN — Abhayjit singh(?????? ????) (@abhayjitsandhu) October 28, 2021

He also threatened the boy, who is understandably crying with fear, telling him that he would drop him unless he apologised for biting another student. The furious headmaster then grabbed Sonu, dragged him up to the top floor, and threatened to drop him if he did not say ‘sorry’. Sonu was released only after a crowd of children gathered as they had heard the boy’s screaming and crying, after which the headmaster was forced to let the boy down.

Meanwhile, the boy’s father said that even though the headmaster’s actions were ‘wrong’, he had acted out of ‘love’ and he didn’t have any problem with the action. ‘What the teacher did was wrong but guruji (the teacher) did out of love. That is why we don’t have any problem’, the father, Ranjit Yadav, said.

Manoj Vishwakarma, who was arrested and charged under sections of the Juvenile Justice Act, said that Sonu’s father had asked them to ‘correct’ him. ‘Sonu is very mischievous… he bites children, he also bites teachers. His father asked us to correct him. So, we tried to scare him. He was hung upside down from the upper floor for fear’, he said.