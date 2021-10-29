Delhi records lowest minimum temperature this season at 14°C

The air quality in New Delhi on Friday, reached closer to the ‘very poor’ category, with a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this season and will remain in this range for the subsequent 24 hours.

Earlier on Thursday, New Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 14.6 degrees Celsius – one degree below normal. At 8 am on Friday, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 279, up from 268 the day before. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) considers an AQI of 51 to 100 to be ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 to be ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 to be ‘poor’, 301 to 400 to be ‘very poor’, and anything beyond 401 to be ‘severe.’

The decline in air quality, according to experts, was caused by a combination of reasons. Low temperatures, a decline in wind speed at night and an increase in field fires are among them.

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, a body under the ministry of earth sciences, the contribution of agricultural fires to Delhi air reached a high of 19 per cent this season with over 500 fires registered throughout the northern plains.

Pollutants from Punjab and Haryana were mostly carried to Delhi by northwesterly winds. On Friday morning, mist was observed in certain parts of Delhi. ‘There is sufficient moisture in the air at the moment and so misty conditions may be seen in parts of Delhi in the mornings now,’ an official said.