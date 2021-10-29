Delhi theatres and cinema halls permitted to run at full capacity from Monday

New Delhi: Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) notified that Cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will reopen with full seating capacity from November 1, Monday. The authority further said that the number of people allowed to attend weddings and funerals will also be increased from 100 to 200.

The DDMA order said that the owners of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will be responsible for the strict adherence to standard operating protocol (SOP) and official guidelines as well as covid-appropriate behaviour at the premises. It also permitted all the authorised weekly markets in the capital to reopen from November 1.

Earlier on Wednesday, the DDMA had allowed devotees to perform Chhath Puja at designated spots in the national capital, but adhering to strict Covid protocols. The announcements came at a time when the city is showing a steady decline in Covid cases.

Also read: Class 2 boy dangled by foot: visual goes viral, UP Head Master arrested

As per the sixth sero-survey report of the national capital, more than 90% of people in Delhi are carrying anti-bodies for coronavirus. The figure includes antibodies formed through vaccination, which has progressed at a swift pace. Till Sunday, more than two crore people in Delhi i.e., 86% of the population received the first dose of vaccine, and nearly 48 per cent have received both doses.