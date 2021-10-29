French Open 2021: PV Sindhu enters quarterfinals

Paris: India’s ace shuttle badminton player, PV Sindhu entered the quarterfinals of the French Open badminton tournament. The double Olympic medalist Sindhu defeated Line Christophersen of Denmark by 21-19 21-9 in just 37 minutes.

The reigning world champion Sindhu will now face eighth seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in the quarterfinals on Friday. Sindhu had beaten Busanan at Denmark Open last week.



India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the Men’s doubles quarterfinals by defeating compatriots MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila by 15-21 21-10 21-19. The duo will face fourth-seeded Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. Lakshya Sen had entered the third round by defeating Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew.

Meanwhile, Sourabh Verma bowed out of the event after losing 12-21 9-21 to Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto in the second round.