Fuel price hiked for fifth day in a row

Mumbai: Fuel prices were hiked for the fifth straight day making it hit an all-time high in the country. Price of petrol was increased by 35 paise and diesel by 37 paise per litre.

In the national capital petrol is priced at Rs 108.64 per litre and diesel is at Rs 97.37 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is selling for Rs 109.12 per litre and diesel at Rs 100.49 per litre. Petrol is selling at Rs 105.43 in Chennai and diesel at Rs 101.59 per litre. In Kerala, petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 108.87 and Rs102.73 per litre respectively.

The highest price of fuels is reported in Ganganagar in Rajasthan, where petrol costs Rs 120.89 per litre and diesel for Rs 111.77 per litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxes and transportation charges. While petrol has already hit the Rs 100-a-litre mark in all major cities of the country, diesel has touched that level in over one-and-a-half dozen states and UTs.