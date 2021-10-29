Gold worth Rs 1.41 crore seized at Chennai airport

Chennai: Chennai Air Customs seized a total of 3.222 kilograms of gold, worth Rs 1.41 crore. The customs officials recovered 12 gold pieces weighing a total of 792gms worth Rs 30.85 lakhs, wrapped in black tape hidden in the water heater of the aircraft washroom.

In another incident, Customs officers found gold paste wrapped in innerwear, lying in a trashcan in the airport washroom. After extraction, 2.52kg of gold worth Rs.1.11 crore was recovered.

The gold was seized under the Customs Act. Further investigation is underway.