India crosses 105 crore Covid-19 vaccinations

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya updated that the country has completed 105 crore Covid-19 vaccinations. On Thursday, around 66,55,033 vaccine doses have been administered.

‘105 Crore Vaccines of Victory! Congratulations to the people as India’s #COVID19 vaccination drive achieves new accolades’, tweeted Mandaviya.

Also Read: Suspension of international flights extended till November 30 by DGCA

The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. Vaccination for people aged above 18 started on May 1.

1??0??5?? Crore Vaccines of Victory! Congratulations to the people as India's #COVID19 vaccination drive achieves new accolades. pic.twitter.com/WZuJUEtHtJ — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 29, 2021

Meanwhile, the Union government said that it will procure 30 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines in November, including 6 crore doses of Covaxin, 22 crore doses of Covishield and 2 crore doses of Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D.