Live-in relationships have become part and parcel of life: Allahabad HC

Allahabad High Court has stated that live-in relationships have become an accepted part and parcel of life and should be viewed through the perspective of personal liberty rather than societal morality. The statement was made by a panel of justices Pritinker Diwaker and Ashutosh Srivastava while deciding on petitions filed by two interfaith live-in couples. The two couples each filed their own petitions, stating that the women’s relatives were interfering with their daily lives.

Shayara Khatun and her lover from Kushi Nagar (both major and in a live-in relationship for more than two years) submitted one petition, while Zeenat Parveen and her partner from Meerut filed another (both major and in a live-in relationship for the past year). The complaint did not name the partners in each case.

They reportedly sought the relevant police authorities but received no assistance, putting their lives and freedoms in jeopardy. The court began by emphasising that the right to life guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution must be maintained at all costs, and then went on to say: ‘Live-in relationships have become part and parcel of life and stand approved by the Hon’ble apex court. Live-in relationship is required to be viewed through the lens of personal autonomy arising out of the right to live guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, rather than notions of social morality.’

According to the court, the petitioners’ rights must be protected by police authorities.