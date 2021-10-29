Man allegedly attacked with a blade outside Delhi High Court

New Delhi: A man was allegedly stabbed with a blade at a parking space outside one of the gates of Delhi High Court on Thursday. Police said that the assailant has been apprehended.

The event occurred at the Delhi High Court’s gate number seven parking area.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav, the victim is an accused in a 2011 case, and was attacked with a blade by another individual who had appeared in court in relation to the same case in which he was a defendant. As per the officer, the injured person went to the hospital himself for treatment.

Also Read: Turkey’s second largest lake dries up due to climate change

‘We have detained a person in connection with the incident and are interrogating him for further details,’ the officer said.