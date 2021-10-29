Moderate earthquake of 4.9 hits Oman

Muscat: A moderate earthquake of 4.9 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit the Arabian Sea 239 km away from the city of Salalah in the Dhofar Governorate in Oman. The Earthquake Monitoring Centre at Sultan Qaboos University said that the depth of the earthquake was 10 meter.

Earlier on October 17, a low intensity earthquake measuring 2.3 on the Richter Scale had hit Ibri in Oman. No injuy or damage to property was reported. On September 12, an earthquake of 2.2 magnitude on the Richter scale had hit Al Dhahirah Governorate.