National Education Policy would not be implemented in Tamil Nadu, says chief minister MK Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said that the state government would not implement the new National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 in the state. He also revealed that the state government will form an expert committee to prepare a new ‘state education policy. He said this while launching the ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ (education at the doorstep) scheme.

The ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ scheme is launched to impart educational skills among the children who have been missing their classes since the lockdown.

Tamil Nadu had earlier skipped a virtual meeting called by the then Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal with department secretaries of all states to discuss a range of issues, including implementation of New Education Policy (NEP), 2000.