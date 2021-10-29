Nigeria receives looted Benin Bronze from Scottish university.

A Benin Bronze that was among hundreds taken by the British forces in 1897 will be handed over to a Nigerian delegation by a Scottish university on Thursday. This is the third European institution in two days to restore cultural items to their African homelands.

The sculpture depicts the head of an Oba, the king, from the once-powerful Kingdom of Benin, which is now part of Nigeria. The bronzes stolen from its royal court are among Africa’s most important cultural artefacts, with most of them now in Europe.

In 1957, the bronze skull was purchased at an auction by the University of Aberdeen. The university approached the Nigerian authorities to offer to hand it over, after a recent investigation of its provenance proved it was one of the looted objects.

On Wednesday, another Benin Bronze was returned to Nigeria by a Cambridge University college, while the Quai Branly museum in Paris handed over 26 antiquities stolen in 1892 to the Republic of Benin, a former French territory bordering Nigeria.

The handovers are the clearest indication that the momentum is building toward the restoration of items taken from Africa by Europeans during the colonial period. Next year, Germany will begin returning Benin Bronzes kept in its museums.

The returns are likely to put more strain on the British Museum in London, which houses the world’s largest and most important collection of Benin bronzes.