Olympian’s widow welcomes baby 15 months after his death using his sperm

Ellidy Pullin, widow of Australian Olympic snowboarder Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin, has given birth to their daughter 15 months after her husband died in a spearfishing accident.

Ellidy Pullin took to her Instagram handle to reveal their baby girl’s name as Minnie Alex Pullin, born on October 25. IVF, or in vitro fertilisation, was used to conceive the couple’s child.

Alex Pullin, a two-time world champion snowboarder, died in a fishing accident off Australia’s Gold Coast in July 2020 at the age of 32.

‘We did that sperm retrieval process, of course, because Chump passed away, to get his sperm. The doctor did hand select the best viable sperm out of the millions and popped it straight into the egg,’ Ellidy Pullin said.

Also Read: Hundreds of endangered sea turtles wash up dead in Mexico

Ellidy Pullin revealed her pregnancy in June and said that she and her late husband had been dreaming about having a child for years. She further added that they had been trying for a baby when the Olympian perished in the unfortunate tragedy.