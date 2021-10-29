School clerk arrested for posing as Union Minister

Bareilly: A School clerk was arrested on Friday, for impersonating as Union Minister, and calling the Police Superintendent, to favour a man in a property case. A luxury car with ‘Bharat Sarkar’ written on it was recovered from the accused.

Niresh Verma, who called the Superintendent of police posing as Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, asked to favour a Lotan Singh in the case involving a dispute over a plot. Police officials said that the accused had allegedly taken Rs 20 lakh from Singh to help him.