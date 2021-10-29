State government announces date of reopening of schools and colleges

Kolkata: West Bengal state government decided to reopen schools and colleges from November 16. The schools will reopen for students of Classes 9 to 12. The Higher Education Department in the state instructed teaching and non-teaching staff to go to their colleges and universities from November 1 to do necessary preparations for the reopening.

The state government instructed the District Magistrates to ensure schools are made ready by October 31 for reopening. The Vice-Chancellors and college principals have also been asked to make the buildings ready by November 1. The concerned railway authorities be intimated by the educational institutions for issuing train passes for the students.

As per the guidelines issued by the government, classes would be conducted for a duration of 5 hours for classes 9 to 11. Similarly, classes would be conducted for a duration of around 6 hours for classes 10 and 12. There would be a tiffin break of about 15 minutes.