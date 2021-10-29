Suhana Khan shares childhood photos after Aryan’s bail, netizens love it!

Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, made her first Instagram post after her brother Aryan Khan was granted bail on Thursday. The Bombay High Court granted Aryan bail in the Mumbai cruise drugs seizure case.

Sharing a collage of black-and-white photos from their childhood, with Shah Rukh Khan on Instagram, all three can be seen having a wonderful time together, which she rounded off with an ‘I love you’ caption.

Suhana also reacted to Maheep Kapoor’s tribute to Gauri and Aryan Khan on her Instagram page. Even though she liked the post, Suhana didn’t comment anything. While Aryan was in detention, his sister has been actively supporting him.

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan is yet to respond to the allegations. Several Bollywood celebrities expressed their relief on social media. Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana’s best friend, shared a childhood photo with Aryan on her Instagram stories.

The NCB detained Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, and others on October 3 and charged them with possession, use, sale/purchase of forbidden narcotics, conspiracy, and abetment under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). On October 2, an NCB crew intercepted an alleged narcotics party on the Cordelia Cruise ship, which was en route to Goa.